Sigma Planning Corp Has $854,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 214,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDW opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

