Sigma Planning Corp Has $823,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 62,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,358,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,827 shares in the company, valued at $47,733,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,346.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,160 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,580 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

