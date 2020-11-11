Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 46.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $12,238,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,679 shares of company stock valued at $68,661,987. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $213.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average of $202.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $251.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.