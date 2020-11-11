Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

