Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

ED stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

