Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,370,000. Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,741 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 284,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after acquiring an additional 274,951 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,432,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.