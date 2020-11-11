Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

TJX stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.