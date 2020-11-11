Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

