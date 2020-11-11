Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

IRM opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

