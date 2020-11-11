Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 257.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

