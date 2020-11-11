Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in General Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 370,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of GE stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.