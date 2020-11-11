Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $660.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

