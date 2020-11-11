Sigma Planning Corp Buys 631 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Illumina by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,149,000 after buying an additional 135,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $301.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

