Sigma Planning Corp Buys 482 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $170,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000.

BSJK stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

