Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,279 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

