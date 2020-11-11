Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

WBA stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.