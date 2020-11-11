Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,788,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,017,000 after purchasing an additional 92,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

