Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,180 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,682.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,461 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,465,000 after acquiring an additional 972,646 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

