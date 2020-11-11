Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,378 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,537,000 after purchasing an additional 261,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 195.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 150,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61.

