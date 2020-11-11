Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 1,793.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 518,508 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.02%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

