SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

NYSE:SE opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. SEA has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $187.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SEA by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in SEA by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in SEA by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,349 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in SEA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in SEA by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,388 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

