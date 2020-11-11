Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.32 ($86.26).

Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock opened at €66.30 ($78.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €73.77 and a 200 day moving average of €71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. Scout24 AG has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

