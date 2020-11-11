Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.00 ($8.24).

Shares of SHA opened at €5.94 ($6.98) on Wednesday. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.16.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

