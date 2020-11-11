Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd.

SACH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

