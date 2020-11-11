RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.83 ($43.33).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

