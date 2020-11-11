Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Sector Perform

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of CAE opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.56 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 61.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 63.8% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

