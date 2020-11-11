Roth Capital Upgrades Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to “Buy”

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MYO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

MYO opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.43% of Myomo worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

