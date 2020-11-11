ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $9.05 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $364,990.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00366971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.03492294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,071,656,056 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

