Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

