Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

