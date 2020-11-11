Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

REI opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

Several research firms have commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

