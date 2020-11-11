Reviewing PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PopMail.com and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s 24.78% -52.78% 9.69%

This table compares PopMail.com and McDonald’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s $21.08 billion 7.53 $6.03 billion $7.84 27.21

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than PopMail.com.

Volatility & Risk

PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PopMail.com and McDonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A McDonald’s 0 6 21 0 2.78

McDonald’s has a consensus target price of $225.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given McDonald’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McDonald’s beats PopMail.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PopMail.com Company Profile

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

