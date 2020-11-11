ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $212.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.