Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

PBH opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 274,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

