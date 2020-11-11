Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cigna Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $18.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.10.

NYSE:CI opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2,911.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.