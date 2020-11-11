Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Danaher Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Shares of DHR opened at $225.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

