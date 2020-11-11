Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

