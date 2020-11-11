Regency Centers Co. (REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on January 5th

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 335.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of REG opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

