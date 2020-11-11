Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Director Alan Todd Roth Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $65.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,075,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 121,864.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 881,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 830,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 650,941 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after purchasing an additional 345,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

