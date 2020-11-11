Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN REED opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, Director John Bello acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

