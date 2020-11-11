Redfin Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Redfin by 39.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,181.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,264. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

