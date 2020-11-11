Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,717.94 ($100.84).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,636.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,371.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

