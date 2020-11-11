Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Shares of ENB opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

