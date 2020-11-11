Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

RLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radiant Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

