Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 7,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 131.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.