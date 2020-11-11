Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

