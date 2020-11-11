Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on December 17th

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.
Prudential Financial has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.
In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.