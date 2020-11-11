PRS REIT (PRSR.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PRSR)

PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Monday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PRSR opened at GBX 74.66 ($0.98) on Wednesday. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of PRS REIT (PRSR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

