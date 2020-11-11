Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger Sells 500 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $13,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $63,276.12.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $36.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,930,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
