Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger Sells 500 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $13,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $63,276.12.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,930,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

