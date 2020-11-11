Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,072,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 191,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,958,000 after buying an additional 174,619 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter.

PREF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.